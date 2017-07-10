Iowa drivers worst in U.S. in not using turn signals

Many Iowa drivers apparently consider using turn signals an option – and then often opt out.

A survey by Kars4Kids ranking the most courteous drivers by state puts Iowa all the way down at 41 with a “D” driving grade overall.

Hurting Iowa’s score are two categories in which drivers received an “F” grade: using turn signals and allowing others to merge in heavy traffic.

Iowa is the only state in the country aside from Rhode Island to flunk the turn signals category, while failing for merging puts it alongside eight other states including New York.

Iowa drivers are described by the survey as people who “are not nice to slow drivers but will respect your need for speed if you try to pass them.”

Meanwhile, Illinois was given a “C” grade overall and ranks 31 on the list as a state where drivers “don’t like being tailgated” even though “they’re prone to tailgating themselves.

The numbers were gathered between March and April of 2017 from a total of 2,500 respondents who were 18 or older.

Kars4Kids says the summer 2017 survey is designed to help promote better driving habits.