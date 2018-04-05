Iowa family died from propane gas leak while staying in Mexico

A Mexican official says autopsies show an Iowa family was killed when propane leaked from a faulty water heater at their rented condominium in Mexico.

An investigator with the attorney general's office for the state of Quintana Roo told The Des Moines Register on Wednesday that the water heater had rusted in the humidity.

Services were held Saturday in Creston, Iowa, for Kevin and Amy Sharp and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.

Amy Sharp's cousin Jana Weland said Wednesday that relatives know the water heater was the suspected source but that U.S. and Mexican officials hadn't yet said what type of gas the Sharps inhaled.

