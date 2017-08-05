Iowa farmer builds 'Field of Dreams'

Diehards know all you really need is a ball, a bat, and some buddies. The gear's easy, but grow up 10 miles from town and teenagers quickly realize barnyards and corn tassels won't lure a team down your gravel road. You need a jaw-dropper and a dad with both a pasture and a dream.

Two summers ago, Wyatt Ziesman's kids were away for the weekend. By that Sunday night? Their eyes almost popped out at their dad's extreme farm makeover.

"The first thing they wanted to do was grab their gloves and go out and play catch," said Ziesman. "There's nothing better than playing catch with your kids."

Within weeks, all the town kids were begging moms and dads for a ride to the country!

Now, every kid who cheers from the dugouts four feet from the corn and tries to crush one 400 feet to the Ziesman's front porch makes the exact same comparison.

"I mean it's almost like 'The Field of Dreams,' you know. It's cool. You don't see a lot of baseball fields out in the middle of a cornfield," said high schooler Ben Scadden.

But Wyatt Ziesman swears the iconic Iowa movie really wasn't his inspiration.

"I credit the church I grew up across the road from in the country. You know, it's in the middle of the country and we had a baseball field," said Ziesman.

Where kids would bike in for afternoon games just like the ones today between high schoolers and 7th graders. Only here, the hand-me-down lights from an old diamond in town mean games don't have to end when evening chores do.

"I look out there and I don't see Shoeless Joe Jackson, but I see my kids out there playing catch, you know, without asking, just because they want to go out there and have fun. It's a beautiful summer evening and they're out there playing catch underneath the lights. It's just a really cool moment," said Ziesman.

That dad doubling as an ump spent less than 800 bucks on fencing and bases. Most of it's been sweat, but he'll be the first to admit the magic on this Franklin County farm is not in the homemade backstop or baselines. It's the memories every inning out by the corn between his boys and their buddies who can't believe the dad with a dream that really came true.

