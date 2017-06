Authorities say a central Iowa man died after his tractor was struck by a semitrailer. The accident occurred around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in rural Greene County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the semi struck the rear of the tractor, knocking it into a ditch, where it rolled atop its driver. The patrol says 47-year-old Patrick Fields died at the scene.

The truck driver wasn't injured. He was identified as 25-year-old Troy Shaw, of Harcourt.