Iowa farmers and politicians 'disappointed' in EPA biofuel standard volume

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today the proposed Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO) for the 2018 conventional biofuels requirement at 15 billion gallons under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

The EPA lowered the amount of biofuel that must be used in the U.S. next year. It's the first ever reduction in volumes under the program. The EPA’s proposal would cut the “advanced biofuels” category from 4.28 billion gallons required in 2018 to 4.24 billion gallons, an important category that biodiesel helps fill.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) released a statement saying, “I am disappointed biodiesel levels are not higher, but Iowa will continue working with the administration to increase marketplace opportunities for biodiesel." Governor Reynolds went on to say, “I am grateful this administration works for and with our state rather than against it.”

Republican Senators Ernst and Grassley called the decision a 'mixed bag.' Senator Ernst saying, “While I am pleased the new administration has set the proposed volume requirements for conventional ethanol for 2018 at congressionally approved levels, I am disappointed that the 2019 biodiesel number was held constant, and would like to see it more accurately reflect current domestic usage and production capacity.

Senator Grassley said, "The EPA’s proposed renewable volume obligations under the RFS program is a mixed bag. While I’m glad the EPA’s proposal holds steady the requirement of 15 billion gallons for conventional ethanol, the lack of any increase for biodiesel is a missed opportunity."

Iowa Democrats also expressed their disappointment. Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack released a statement today saying, “For all of President Trump’s promises to fight for rural America, it appears he once again has turned his back on Iowa’s farmers and rural communities. Never in its history has the EPA reduced the amount of advanced biofuels required to be used in the U.S. under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)."

The EPA will issue its final rule in the fall.