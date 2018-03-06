Iowa funding formula equity bill to be signed in Davenport

A long-awaited change in Iowa law will take place later this week when Gov. Kim Reynolds comes to Davenport Central High School to sign the school equity bill. According to the Davenport Community School District, about half of the public school districts in the state have received a lower cost per pupil funding due to an inequity in the state funding formula, including Davenport.

Senate File 455 appropriates $14.1 million next school year to deliver greater equity in education spending and school bus transportation. It means the Davenport district will initially see a $5 per pupil increase beginning in the 2018-19 school year. The bill will also appropriate $11.2 million for a transportation equity plan that offers relief to school districts with the highest transportation costs in the state. The measure also includes a 1 percent increase in state funding for education.

Gov. Reynolds will sign the bill into law on Thursday, March 8, 2018, in the Central High School Performing Arts Center, 1101 Main Street, Davenport.

