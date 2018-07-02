Iowa gets first ax-throwing pub

There will soon be a place in Iowa where you can toss an ax while tossing back a beer.

Hatchet Jack’s is billed as the first pub in Iowa in which patrons can throw axes at targets.

“The concept started in Canada about 10 years ago,” said Meghan Pearson, who co-owns Hatchet Jack’s along with her husband, Jim Pearson, and friend, Nick Carroll.

“Now there are hatchet throwing bars located in New York, Chicago, Milwaukee, Denver, San Antonio and many other cities.”

The combination of imbibing alcohol and hatchet throwing may raise obvious concerns among some, but Pearson said many safety measures are in place.

First, you must be at least 18 to attend the bar, and those of drinking age, who will be identified with wrist bands, will be limited to three beers.

“We will ID everyone,” Pearson said, adding that “everyone has to sign a waiver as soon as they walk in the door.”

Employees known as “axperts” will be present to enforce the rules, and anyone who is breaking them or visibly intoxicated will be asked to leave without a refund.

“Safety is our number one priority,” Pearson said.

The bar will cater to corporate events and bachelor or bachelorette parties.

Food is not served but customers may bring their own or have some delivered.

Hatchet Jack’s opens at 101 Highway 1 West at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 5.