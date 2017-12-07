Iowa governor orders all flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in the state of Iowa to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Dec. 7 in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Flags on the State Capitol Buildings will be at half-staff, and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. They will also be flown at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

