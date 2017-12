Iowa is headed to the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City.

The Hawkeyes (7-5 overall, 4-5 Big Ten) will take on Boston College (7-5, 4-4 ACC) out of the ACC.

The game is set for Dec. 27 at Yankee Stadium with a 4:15 p.m. (CT) kickoff. All bowl games will be aired on ESPN networks.