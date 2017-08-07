Iowa implements new concussion policy for student athletes

The state of Iowa is trying to get the word out about new guidelines designed to protect student athletes. The Iowa Department of Public Health and state education officials have rolled out the Concussion Management Guidelines for Iowa Schools.

The guidelines expand recommendations for concussion management. The program called REAP, stands for Remove/Reduce, Educate, Adjust/Accommodate and Pace and is based on research that shows early intervention is necessary for recovering from brain injuries. The guidelines bring health care providers, school nurses, coaches, teachers and parents together to work as a team to manage a concussion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates as many as 3.8 million sports and recreation-related concussions occur in the U.S. each year; however, when concussions are properly recognized and managed within the first few weeks after injury, most individuals recover without lingering symptoms.