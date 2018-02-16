Iowa lawmaker pleads guilty to drunk driving and carrying a weapon

Representative Chip Baltimore has pleaded guilty to charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Baltimore, a Republican from Boone, was stopped and ultimately arrested in Ames on January 19. According to the criminal complaint, Baltimore registered a .147 Blood-Alcohol Content (BAC). The officer also found a gun under the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Baltimore, whose real name is Francis Dale Baltimore, II, remains on as a state representative, but was removed from his role as chairman of the House Judiciary committee.

According to the plea agreement, Baltimore will receive a deferred sentence for both charges.

He will be placed on probation for one year on the OWI charge, pay more than $1,300 in fees and penalties along with any restitution and court costs. Baltimore must also obtain substance abuse evaluation and must complete drinking driving school.

For the weapon charge, Baltimore will be on probation for a year and must pay more than $400 in surcharges and penalties along with any restitution and court costs.