Iowa lawmakers may vote on medical marijuana bill soon

Iowa lawmakers may vote on a bill on medical marijuana in the coming days, although it's unclear if there's enough time before the session ends.

A Senate committee voted 11-3 on Monday to advance a bill to eliminate a cap on THC in the cannabis oil that goes on sale Dec. 1 in five Iowa dispensaries. THC is the compound associated with marijuana's psychoactive effects.

The bill would also exempt cannabis oil from sales tax and expand eligible medical conditions to any that a doctor says is medically beneficial.

MedPharm Iowa, the state's first cannabis oil manufacturer, says eliminating a cap on THC is needed to create a large enough market for medical marijuana sales. As of last week, about 700 permits have been issued to Iowa patients and caregivers.