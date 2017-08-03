Inspector General releases review of circumstances surrounding veteran's suicide

The Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA OIG) has concluded a review of the circumstances surrounding veteran Brandon Ketchum's suicide.

Ketchum's family said last July that he had been refused treatment at the VA medical center in Iowa City and he committed suicide hours after. He had been struggling with PTSD after serving three tours.

The review was sought to determine if the VA in Iowa City provided Ketchum with inadequate services.

Iowa Senators Grassley and Ernst, Wisconsin Senator Johnson, and Iowa Representative Loebsack released the following statement about the findings in the review:

“This case is a tragic example of why we must do better for our veterans. It also illustrates the importance of having independent watchdogs at federal agencies. Inspectors general review agency work and point out problems that need to be fixed and ensure that policies and procedures in place are adequate. In this case, the inspector general report made four recommendations to improve mental health treatment for veterans going forward, but could not determine if these shortcomings impacted Brandon’s care. With an average of 20 veterans committing suicide a day, the VA must do everything in its power to extend help before it is too late. When it comes to caring for these brave men and women, there is no room for error. We expect the VA to implement the recommendations thoroughly and carefully, and we intend to make sure the VA does so. The VA should go beyond the recommendations if necessary. We all have to work as hard as possible to make sure all veterans receive the care they need and deserve.”

The VA OIG’s four recommendations include:

• The OIG recommends that the Acting Under Secretary for Health ensure that facility staff conduct thorough post suicide reviews to include all information that provides valuable context and details related to the event.

• The OIG recommends that the System Director ensure that the system No-Show policy and practice for mental health patients is in alignment with the expectations of the Office of Mental Health Operations and that system leaders monitor compliance.

• The OIG recommends that the System Director ensure that clinicians update outpatient mental health treatment plans according to applicable requirements and guidance and that system leaders monitor compliance.

• The OIG recommends that the System Director ensure that the Mental Health Treatment Coordinator program complies with the Veterans Health Administration requirements and guidance, and that system leaders monitor compliance.

The inspector general report is available here. More information on the request for review is available here.

If you or someone you care about is having suicidal thoughts, help is always available. Contact any of the numbers below for confidential support. If you're experiencing a suicide related emergency, call 911.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-784-2433

National suicide text-line: 1-800-799-4889

Robert Young 24/7 Crisis Line: (309) 779-2999

Genesis Community 24/7 Crisis Line: (563) 421-2975

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY: 800-799-4889

Visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website for a chat line.

You can also visit both the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website and Suicide.org for more information on specific resources for Veterans, LGBTQ+, Spanish speakers, and more.