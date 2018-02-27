Iowa lawmakers send K-12 education funding bill to governor.

Iowa lawmakers have approved K-12 education funding for the next school year and sent the spending plan to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted Monday for a bill that will provide a 1 percent increase, or about $32 million in new spending, toward Iowa's roughly $3.2 billion education budget. The GOP-majority House approved the same legislation earlier this month.

Some educators warn the funding boost won't be enough to cover rising costs and will force budget cuts. Republicans say they're prioritizing education amid ongoing budget constraints.

Lawmakers were at odds on the funding for weeks, largely over whether to include additional money for transportation and per-pupil inequity spending. An additional $14 million in one-time money was approved in a separate bill. It also heads to Reynolds.

