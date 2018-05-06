Iowa legislators wrap up session with tax cuts, abortion ban

With majorities in both the state House and Senate, Iowa Republican lawmakers can point to plenty of accomplishments as they pushed through a conservative agenda that includes the nation's strictest abortion restriction and a large tax cut.

Lawmakers completed their work Saturday after finalizing a $7.4 billion budget and approving hundreds of millions in tax cuts.

Earlier in the week, Republicans had passed a roughly six-week abortion ban that was quickly signed into law by Gov. Reynolds. It faces a series of court challenges.

Some major legislation was approved with bipartisan support, including an expansion of mental health services and new efforts to limit the opioid epidemic.

The topic of sexual misconduct hung over the session, highlighted by the departure in March of Bill Dix, the former Senate majority leader who was recorded kissing a lobbyist who wasn't his wife.