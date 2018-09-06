Iowa man, 23, charged with impregnating 14-year-old runaway

A 23-year-old man in western Iowa is accused of impregnating a 14-year-old who police say was reported as a runaway.

Saqueo Carreto Perez of Le Mars is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and scheduled to be arraigned on September 10 in Plymouth County.

Investigators became aware of the case when the girl said she was living with her boyfriend while trying to enroll at the Le Mars Community School, according to a press release from Le Mars Police.

The girl tried to give her age as 17 during questioning, but an investigation involving her previous schools and police in El Paso, Texas revealed her age to be only 14.

KCAU-TV reports the girl is a runaway from El Paso.

Le Mars investigators learned the girl is pregnant with Carreto Perez’ child.

The Globe Gazette reports the girl had a willing sexual relationship with Carreto Perez for about a year and, according to court documents, is at least 20 weeks pregnant.

Le Mars Police say the girl has been removed from the residence she shared with Carreto Perez “for her safety and well-being.”

Carreto Perez, who was arrested on August 16, was still being held in the Plymouth County Jail on $5,000 bond as of September 6.