Iowa man catches 500-pound gator in Georgia lake

Most of us would go out of our way to avoid alligators, but Jay Jung went hundreds of miles out of his way to find one.

The Charles City, Iowa man traveled in mid-August to south Georgia for a controlled alligator hunt and, after applying for five years to get one of the limited permits, felt lucky to finally get the chance.

“It was an experience of a lifetime,” Jung told KWQC of his trip to Lake Seminole.

Jung, a Farm Bureau Insurance agent, and two friends hooked two gators on the first morning of the hunt – but they both got away.

Then, while cruising in a boat with a trolling motor, they spotted another one and waited half an hour for it to surface.

“He came up 30 yards from the boat and we snagged him with a bait caster,” Jung said. “We fought him for close to two hours.”

Jung’s catch turned out to be a monster measuring 11 feet 2 inches and weighing nearly 500 pounds.

“Any gator over 10 feet is considered a trophy,” Jung said.

Annual hunts sanctioned by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are designed to manage the population of “nuisance” gators, known to attack pets and cause other problems, and remove about 450 of them from the wild each year.