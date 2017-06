Authorities have charged a Council Bluffs man accused of spanking his 2-year-old so hard she was left with several bruises.

Court records say 25-year-old Ryan Rapier is charged with felony child endangerment resulting in injury. His attorney didn't return a call seeking comment Friday.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that Rapier told investigators he'd spanked the girl twice Monday because she kept getting out of her crib and throwing things around the bedroom.