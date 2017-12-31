Iowa man dies after house fire in Waterloo

A 63-year-old man has died after a weekend house fire in Waterloo, Iowa.

The Waterloo fire department said a neighbor reported the fire in the 100 block of Madison Street late Saturday night.

The only resident of the home, Robert Smiley, was taken to a hospital after the blaze, but he did not survive.

Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Ben Petersen said the cold weather made it difficult for firefighters who found the closest hydrant frozen. But firefighters were able to find another hydrant down the street and contain the blaze.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

