Authorities say a 79-year-old man died after being pinned by an overturned tractor in eastern Iowa.

The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Monday in rural Shellsburg. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says Arlo Becker was driving the tractor when it overturned while pulling a sprayer up a steep grade. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A person with Becker wasn't injured.

Becker raced cars for many years at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids and other Iowa tracks.