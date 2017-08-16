Iowa man faces federal child porn charges

A man in central Iowa has been accused of persuading children to produce pornography that he could share.

Federal court records say 30-year-old Jason Marvets, of Eagle Grove, is scheduled go to on trial Sept. 18 in Cedar Rapids. He's pleaded not guilty to sexual exploitation of children, coercion or enticement, threats, destruction of records and other charges.

A detention order filed Tuesday says Marvets threatened to expose his young victims as a way to extort pornographic images from them and carried out the threat at least once. The order also says Marvets had one of his victims destroy evidence after Marvets was arrested.

He's being held without bond.