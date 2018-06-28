Iowa man faces up to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges

An Iowa man who received child pornography has pleaded guilty to the charge in federal court in Sioux City.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Joe Elliott Sinnott, of Milford, was convicted Tuesday of one count of receiving child pornography.

In a plea agreement, Sinnott admitted that from January through April, he knowingly used a messenger app to receive child pornography. Sinnott also admitted to receiving fully nude photographs of a 15-year-old girl that he had met in person in Minnesota last year.

Sinnott will remain in custody until his sentencing at a later date, when he faces up to 20 years in prison.

