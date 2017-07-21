Iowa man found guilty in Mason City double homicide

A man from Lake Mills, Iowa has been found guilty of killing two people and trying to kill another in Mason City last year.

The Globe Gazette reports that a jury on Thursday found 31-year-old Peter Veal guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Officers sent to a Mason City home in November to check reports of a shooting found the bodies of Caleb Christensen and Melinda Kavars. Prosecutors say Veal shot Kavars and stabbed Christensen to death. A witness, Ron Willis, testified he saw the killings and that Veal had tried to shoot him, but the gun jammed. Willis was then able to escape.

Veal's trial was moved to Webster County to avoid pre-trial publicity.