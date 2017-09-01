Iowa man found not guilty in hot-car death

A central Iowa father has been found not guilty in the death last year of his infant son inside a sweltering car.

Judge Michael Huppert on Friday found Lance Williams not guilty of child endangerment, neglect and abandonment.

The judge said the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Williams acted in either a knowing or reckless manner in the June 11, 2016, death of the 6-month-old boy.

Police say Williams had left the baby unattended in a car outside a Des Moines barbershop. The high temperature in Des Moines that day was 91 degrees.