Iowa man gets 2 life sentences in Mason City double homicide

A north Iowa man who killed two people last year has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms plus 25 years in prison.

The Globe Gazette reports that 31-year-old Peter Veal, of Lake Mills, was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted in July of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Officers sent to a Mason City home in November found the bodies of Caleb Christensen and Melinda Kavars. Prosecutors say Veal shot Kavars and stabbed Christensen to death. A witness, Ron Willis, testified he saw the killings and that Veal had tried to shoot him, but the gun jammed, allowing Willis to escape.

Veal's trial was moved to Webster County to avoid pre-trial publicity. His sentencing Tuesday was held at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

