Iowa man gets prison for polluting, failing to pay taxes

An Iowa man has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for polluting water and failing to pay employment taxes.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Iowa says in a news release that Randy Less, of Hopkinton, was sentenced Wednesday.

In June, Less pleaded guilty to one count of willfully failing to account for and pay employment taxes and one count of a Clean Water Act violation. Prosecutors say Less failed to pay nearly $655,000 in federal employment, Social Security and Medicare taxes for employees at his Permeate Refining Inc., in Hopkinton, Iowa, from 2009 through 2012.

At his plea hearing, Less also admitted that he knowingly discharged ethanol into a tributary of the Maquoketa River in July 2013 without a permit to do so.