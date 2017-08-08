Iowa man hopes to represent the U.S. in the Paralympics 2020

Dan Klavitter hopes to qualify for the Paralympic games, taking place in Tokyo, Japan in 2020. He’ll soon be competing in the World Championships in Mexico City.

Klavitter was born with just one leg and can bench press more than twice his body weight.

Klavitter says he hopes to represent the United States on the international stage for weight lifting, “Every time I do a meet I try to do a personal best, so right now that's 347...347 pounds."

Dan Klavitter says, "I've heard, that was a great job especially for somebody in a wheelchair, I just look at them...you don't know how hard I worked for this."

His friends call him an inspiration. Kenneth Cane describes his friend as determined, “"We wrestled in high school together when he took second at state at senior, a lot of people took notice while he came up through the ranks...it doesn't surprise me that its follow through to weight lifting. He's a very determined individual and if he sets his mind of something he's gonna achieve it."

But Klavitter says inspiring others was never his goal, "People have said that I'm an inspiration, which always throws me off guard cause really I'm just trying to live life and do things that I find enjoyable...but if it does inspire somebody I guess that's a good thing."

Besides competing and sports, Klavitter also enjoys teaching He is a special education teacher at Washing Middle School in the Dubuque School District.

