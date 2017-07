Just before 6:00 AM on Wednesday morning, the La Motte Fire Department responded on S. Main Street in Zwingle, Iowa.

When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

30-year-old Timothy Ryan was able to escape the fire, but his injuries required he be airlifted by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospitals. Ryan remains in the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.