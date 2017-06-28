Iowa man killed in ATV crash at park

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Park Bureau is investigating a death at an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) park in north central Iowa.

The crash was reported around 4:30 pm, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, when a 911 call was made of an unresponsive male at the Gypsum City OHV Park near the intersection of trails 220 and 222. When rescue crews responded they found an unconscious male pinned under an ATV located in a small ravine. Authorities believe the male lost control of the ATV, left the trail and ended up in the small ravine.

The male has been identified as Joseph Edward Rouse, 55, of Boone. An autopsy will take place at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny to determine the exact cause of death. Mr. Rouse was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

