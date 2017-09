Authorities say one man was killed and another injured in northeast Iowa when they were caught in a piece of farm equipment.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday in Allamakee (al-uh-muh-KEE) County, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west-northwest of Lansing.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was flown to a Wisconsin hospital. Their names haven't been released.