Iowa man must pay back store, lottery for scratch ticket theft

A Fort Dodge man has been ordered to pay back his former employer and the Iowa Lottery for stolen scratch tickets.

The Messenger reports that 31-year-old Christopher Breyfogle pleaded guilty Monday to theft and lottery theft. He'll be on probation for three years and must pay back nearly $11,500 to the lottery and more than $12,400 to Yesway. Another theft count was dismissed in exchange for Breyfogle's pleas.

Authorities have said an Iowa Lottery employee saw Breyfogle scanning and redeeming scratch tickets at another retail location in Fort Dodge. The lottery contacted the convenience store where Breyfogle worked, and it was determined that scratch tickets were missing from the store's inventory.