Iowa man named “King Kong” accused of threatening to eat children

A Storm Lake man is facing charges after police say he chased and made threats toward children.

King Kong Choul, 47, is charged with harassment in the first degree after an incident last Wednesday night at an apartment complex.

Choul, according to a police press release, on July 11 “chased several children around the complex telling them he was going to kidnap them and cut them into pieces and eat them.”

Police arrested Choul the following day without incident and booked him in the Buena Vista County Jail on $2,000 bond.