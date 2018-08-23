Iowa man sentenced to life in prison in disappearance of wife

An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection with the disappearance of his wife

.

Michael Syperda was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year and sentenced on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

He was convicted during a bench trial, in which a judge heard evidence against him. Syperda was estranged from his wife, Elizabeth, when she disappeared in July, 2000 in Mt. Pleasant. She had a restraining order against him at the time.

The case went cold, until December, 2017, when a grand jury reviewed evidence in the case. Elizabeth was 22 years old when she disappeared. Her body was never found.

