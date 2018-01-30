Video released shows Iowa man stetting documents on fire inside city hall

Newly released video shows an Iowa man meticulously setting a fire that destroyed generations of documents inside Clarksville City Hall. The video shows papers flying as smoke builds in the middle of an office. The city attorney released the video 24-year-old Nicolas Wessels setting fire to the 100-year-old building. Police said Wessels broke into the building and spent six minutes inside the office. Wessels admitted to setting the fire, but said he doesn't remember doing it. Mayor Val Swinton said Wessels expressed remorse for his actions.

"At sentencing, he apologized to the city of Clarksville and then he particularly said he wanted to apologize to Mayor Swinton and I appreciated that."

Wessels told a judge he had a difficult time after his grandmother died. He was sentenced to three to five years of probation for arson.