Iowa min. wage earner needs 65-hr. work week to afford 1-bed rental

New data suggest a minimum wage employee in Iowa would need to work more than one job to afford even a one-bedroom rental.

The latest annual report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) says that in most of the U.S. a minimum-wage worker needs 2 1/2 full-time jobs to afford rent for a one-bedroom dwelling.

NLIHC data show fair market rent for a one-bedroom rental in Iowa is $611, but an “affordable” rent for someone earning Iowa minimum wage ($7.25) is only $377.

The report, which contains a county-by-county breakdown for each state, indicates a minimum wage employee in Iowa would need to work 65 hours a week “to afford a modest 1 bedroom rental home at Fair Market Rent."

The NLIHC report examines the Housing Wage, which is an estimate of the hourly wage a full-time worker needs to earn to afford a rental home at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development's fair-market rent.

This assumes one is following a recommended guideline of spending 30 percent or less of their income on housing.