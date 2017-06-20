Iowa mom delivers 13 pound baby girl

A bouncing baby girl is off to a big start in life. Layla Rose was born on Father's Day, which was earlier than expected, but she didn't lack for size!

The sweet bundle of joy tipped the scales at nearly 13 pounds on delivery, which did not require a c-section operation.

Mom Sharnishea Callahan and baby are doing well and are getting a lot of attention in their community. They will soon be home to join dad, and two other siblings, who were also big babies. But Sharnishea says they weren't as big as Layla Rose.

"She might have a little Diva in her, but I think she was just sore from the battle herself yesterday. She was more fussy," said Callahan.

According to doctors, the average size for a newborn is about 7 to 8 pounds.