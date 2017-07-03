Iowa motorists to start getting new license plates next year

Iowa motorists will start getting new license plates next year.

The Des Moines Register reports that the new design will replace the current white, blue and gray plates that were introduced in 1997.

A spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Transportation says officials already have a variety of draft designs with city and country themes and ones that use the Iowa flag.

Department officials plan to focus on three to five designs as finalists before seeking input from the public. Some of the possible sources of input could include social media, the department's website and comments from residents who attend the Iowa State Fair in August.

