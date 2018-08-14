Iowa pet rescue finds over 20 dogs abandoned, hopes to rescue all of them

A pet rescue in the Des Moines area is rallying the community to raise money for dogs in need. AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport posted to its Facebook on Sunday, Aug. 12 saying they had found at least 20 dogs abandoned in the middle of an Iowa State forest.

The rescue said they were setting traps to capture the dogs, saying they were able to catch one dog on Friday and two more on Sunday afternoon. Nearly six hours after the first post, the rescue posted an update saying they were able to capture six dogs total that weekend.

A worker with the rescue posted a video of a dog that was rescued from the forest, Ralph, who appeared to be badly injured from being left out in the forest. In the video you can hear the worker pleading with dog-owners to not abandon their dogs with the thought process that they'll live 'happily ever after.'

In the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 13, the rescue posted an update saying they had safely rescued seven of the dogs and they were all settled in and given treatment for flea and ticks.

Within 21 hours of posting, the rescue said an anonymous donor was going to match $2,000 in donations for vet care and rehabilitation for all of the dogs rescued from the forest. As of 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14, the rescue has raised $7,325 in donations.

The rescued continue in the post saying these dogs are on their way to living the life they were meant to live, saying the workers cannot wait to see them bloom.

"They will be seeing a vet today to assess their condition and injuries. Then the hard work will begin to rehab them and help them understand that they are safe and loved," the Faceboo post reads. "They will learn that they don’t have to fight for survival anymore. They will learn that they can play with toys and just be a dog. They are so much like my Misfits. I can’t wait to watch them bloom!"