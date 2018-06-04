Iowa primary marks statewide test for new voter ID law

Iowa's upcoming primary will mark the first statewide use of a law that requires voters to show identification at the polls.

The law requires voters in 2018 to be asked for approved ID to vote. If someone doesn't have that identification, they can sign an oath verifying their identity and cast a regular ballot.

A person without proper identification in 2019 would have to vote by provisional ballot. That would require the voter to return within with ID or the ballot would not count.

Voting advocacy groups have been monitoring the law's implementation. While the Iowa Secretary of State sent information including 1,682 guidebooks and seven videos produced by the Secretary of State's Office. Those materials were sent to all 99 county auditors in May along with the launch of a new online training system.

“It is vital that every poll worker understands the law changes and new Voter ID requirements that are in effect," Secretary Pate said. "This year is a soft-rollout, so it’s a bit of a learning curve for everyone involved."

If you are not registered to vote you can register at your polling place. You will need proof of your identity, like an Iowa ID card or driver's license, a U.S. passport, or a U.S. military ID. You will also need proof of your IA residency, like a utility bill, a paycheck, or a lease agreement.

