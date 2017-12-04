Iowa radio station fires employees after degrading comments

An Iowa radio station has fired two employees and apologized to a school district after radio broadcasters were heard making rude comments about students,

According to the KIOW website, on Tues., Nov. 28, 2017, two employees made comments that were insensitive, thoughtless and degrading to others.

The station says the comments never aired on KIOW Radio but could be heard on a video feed that appeared on a school website.

The radio broadcasters were heard making rude comments about students in the Eagle Grove School District.

On Nov. 30, 2017, the station says it sent a letter of apology to the school district and both employees have been fired from their positions with the station.

Because the recording includes the names of students, KWQC has decided not to post it.