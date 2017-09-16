Iowa rallies to beat North Texas, 31-14

North Texas gave Iowa all it could handle Saturday, but the Hawkeyes rallied to win 31-14 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

The Mean Green scored late in the first half on a Quinn Shanbour touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton to take a 14-10 lead at halftime.

However, Iowa bounced right back in the third quarter. Nathan Stanley tossed a touchdown pass to Noah Fant to give the Hawkeyes a 17-14 lead.

Then, with injuries to both Akrum Wadley and James Butler, Ivory Kelly-Martin scored twice in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Stanley finished the game 16-of-27 for 197 yards and two touchdown passes. Iowa also rushed for 238 yards as a team.

The Hawkeyes welcome undefeated Penn State to Kinnick Stadium next Saturday. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.