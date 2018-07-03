Iowa ranked most dangerous state for cyclists

Iowa does not fare well compared to other states when it comes to bicycle safety.

ADT Security Services released a report Tuesday showing Iowa is the most dangerous state in the country to ride a bike.

“Iowa dominates the majority of least-safe cities for cyclists in the US, even with the popular RAGBRAI biking event being hosted in The Hawkeye State,” the report says.

Five of the top ten most dangerous cities are located in Iowa: Webster City, Waterloo, Sioux City, Johnston, and Des Moines.

Webster City is ranked third on the list, topped only by Los Angeles and New York City as first and second, respectively.

ADT says it performed its research by compiling metrics and data from bicycle industry organizations and federal government agencies such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Researchers looked at the percentage of bike commuters, number of fatal crashes, amount of bike lanes, and bike laws in place or proposed in each city, if data was available.

All of the report’s ten safest cities are located in California, Oregon, Colorado or Connecticut.