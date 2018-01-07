Iowa regents won't make tuition decisions until June

The Iowa Board of Regents isn't expected to make a final decision on tuition increases at the state's three public universities until June.

The Des Moines Register reports that will leave students with only a few weeks to make financial plans before the start of the next academic year.

Presidents at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa have proposed tuition hikes ranging from 1.75 to 11.7 percent over the next five years.

For the past two years, regents have set tuition rates in December, but have had to approve additional hikes right before the start of the academic year.

Regents spokesman Josh Lehman says the board doesn't want that to happen this time.

