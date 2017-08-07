Iowa releases new concussion guidelines and best practices

Monday marks the first official day for football on both sides of the river.

The Assumption Knights took the practice field Monday afternoon, but before each player stepped onto the field they had to go through baseline concussion testing.

The whole process lasts about 15 minutes and tests players on cognitive and physical abilities all done on an iPad. It gives certified athletic trainers a baseline, if a player has concussion symptoms he or she then retakes that test.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education recently released new concussion best practices and guidelines.

Its a 41-page document that lays out Iowa law regarding concussions, along with education, when to remove a player from activity and when that player can go back to practicing after a concussion.

"It's more all encompassing looking at healthcare professionals, school nurses, teachers, coaches and parents," said Kaelene Voorhees, the Certified Athletic Trainer who works at Assumption High School.

Voorhees says these new guidelines help everyone understand how to respond to a concussion.

"I think what we're doing is really covering our bases and looking at is this athlete having symptoms when they're taking a test? Is this athlete having symptoms after their ten minute bike ride?" she added.

Athletes and parents must also sign a form before they step foot on the field. That form gives information about concussion symptoms. Vorhees says these new guidelines and requirements allow everyone to recognize concussion symptoms and then get them back to the field in a safe time frame.

"So when they're ready to get back on the field, they're ready to go 100 percent," Vorhees added.