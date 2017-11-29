Iowa schools make Military Times 2018 Best Colleges list

Four Iowa schools have been selected for the Military Times Best College List, previously known as Best for Vets.

Upper Iowa University, Iowa State University, the University of Dubuque and Hawkeye Community College made the list of 218 colleges.

The rankings factor in the results of Military Times' school-by-school survey of veteran and military student rates of achievements and offerings.

This year, over 600 colleges took part in the survey.

"Of the hundreds of schools that applied, fewer than half received the Military Times Best: Colleges designation this year. Only the best made the cut," said George Altman, the Military Times editor in charge of the rankings.

The survey asks colleges and universities to document a tremendous array of services, special rules, accommodations, and financial incentives offered to students with military ties; and to describe many aspects of veteran culture on a campus. The institutions were evaluated in categories, with university culture and academic outcomes bearing the most weight.

Military Times also factors in data from the Veterans Affairs and Defense departments, as well as three Education Department sources: the IPEDS Data Center, College Scorecard data and the Cohort Default Rate Database.