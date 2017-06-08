Iowa schools team to offer 6-year bachelor's, law degree

An agreement between the University of Northern Iowa and Drake University Law School will allow students to shave a year off the time it normally takes to earn both a bachelor's and a law degree.

The Courier reports that the 3+3 Program will see UNI students earn a bachelor's degree in three years, then earn a law degree from Drake in the next three years.

It traditionally takes at least seven years to earn both.

A UNI student will be able to apply to Drake Law School in the academic year before their projected graduation from UNI. UNI officials say many undergraduate majors can be completed within the program's accelerated timeline.