Iowa seniors seek lawmaker support for mobile meal program

Advocates for a program that delivers meals to seniors in northeast Iowa are looking for support from their congressmen to defend the service amid potential budget cuts.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging recently delivered nearly 700 paper plates to U.S. Rep. Rod Blum's and U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley's offices. The plates had notes from area seniors about the importance of the Meals on Wheels program, which delivers nutritious meals to seniors.

Budget cuts have forced the agency to provide only 1,000 meals a day, placing nearly 100 seniors on a waiting list.

The program receives most of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. President Donald Trump's administration has proposed cutting the department's funding by nearly 20 percent.

