Iowa sheriff warns of multiple roadway sex assaults

This month three females have reported being sexually assaulted while driving on sparsely populated roads in Black Hawk and Linn Counties in eastern Iowa.

“If your vehicle breaks down and you do not feel safe stay in your vehicle with the doors locked and call your law enforcement dispatch Center,” reads a press release issued Friday by the Black Hawk County Sheriff.

The sheriff says the general locations of the reported assaults, which all occurred during evening hours, are near Dunkerton and in Cedar Falls in Black Hawk County and near Cedar Rapids in Linn County.

Additionally, Tama County recently had a report of a female being approached by a male south of Black Hawk County, according to the press release.

KCRG reports the Linn County case occurred near Bertram last Friday just before 5 a.m. and involved a woman who says a man flagged her down near Mount Vernon Road and Bertram Street.

Once out of her vehicle, the woman says the man pushed her against his car and sexually assaulted her.

His vehicle is described as a light brown, older four-door sedan.

“We urge caution while driving on the roads,” the Black Hawk County Sheriff advises.