Iowa store owner under indictment for hidden camera accusations

A West Des Moines record store owner accused of hiding a camera in the business' bathroom and recording an underage girl is now under federal indictment.

Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Robert Kuhn, the owner of Wayback Records, was indicted last week on a count of attempted production of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

On Tuesday, Kuhn was ordered detained pending trial after prosecutors say investigators had found videos of other females disrobing.

In late August, a girl who had worked for Kuhn told police she found a camera hidden on a shelf in the bathroom after Kuhn had asked her to try on dresses.

A public defender representing Kuhn said it's his office's policy not to comment on cases.