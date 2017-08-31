Iowa student says his arm was broken for wearing a red shirt

A Des Moines teenager was sent to the hospital Monday after being jumped after school. The 17-year-old had his arm broken with a compound fracture, and he says it was all over the color of his shirt.

Jason Schlampp was walking home with a friend from East High School on Monday when a group of four people called him over to an alleyway. According to the police report, they took Jason's red shirt as him showing support for the Bloods street gang.

“My friend went over to get help and then they like, jumped me. Two of them hit me in my face” said Jason.

Meanwhile, Jason said the other two watched, filming the assault.

“Later on they said ‘Get on your knees and say “I'm sorry”’ and I said ‘I'm not getting on my knees. I'll say sorry but I'm not getting on my knees’” said Jason.

Then the two slammed him to the ground, breaking his arm. The injury left Jason with 16 pins and two plates in his arm, and him stunned over what had happened.

“It's like my school colors, like, that's showing school spirit, and then I get jumped. It makes no sense” said Jason.

Schlampp says he vaguely recognized one or two of the kids in the group as East High School students but said he didn't recognize everyone involved.

Police are actively searching for his assailants.

